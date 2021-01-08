Evers among 8 governors requesting more doses of vaccine from feds

Tony Evers is among a group of Democratic governors calling on the Trump administration to accelerate release of coronavirus vaccines.

In a joint statement, Evers and seven others, including Minnesota’s Tim Walz and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, claim that millions of safe, effective COVID19 vaccine doses are being held back.

They’ve directed their request to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and U.S. Army General Gustave Perna, who directs the federal vaccine distribution effort.

The Evers administration’s vaccine distribution has been criticized by Wisconsin Republicans, particularly Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who says the governor has done a poor job getting vaccine doses to where they are needed.