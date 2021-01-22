Evers defends Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Governor Tony Evers on Thursday defended Wisconsin’s widely criticized coronavirus vaccination effort.

“Could things have gone better? I suppose by a day or two, had everything gone perfectly. But at the end of the day we’re driven by how many shots we have to put into peoples’ arms,” Evers said during a media conference call.

Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature have taken the lead on the criticism, and have proposed legislation to address it.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Diijk said Thursday the state is receiving about 70,000 doses of the vaccine a week and will continue to receive it at that level for the next 3-4 weeks — not enough to meet the need.

Wisconsin residents over the age of 65 will be able to receive the vaccination beginning Monday – but Evers and Willems Van Diijk called for patience.

“I know people are real interested on when exactly . . they can get this vaccine, and unfortunately we can’t guarantee it,” Evers said, adding that he intends to get the vaccine when contacted by his physician.

DHS is reviewing a recommendation, from the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, that teachers, grocery store and food industry workers, transit drivers and others be added to the vaccination priority list.