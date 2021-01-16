Evers responds to news there’s no federal vaccine reserve

The federal government’s reserve of coronavirus vaccine has turned out to be nonexistent.

Governor Tony Evers addressed the issue, during a Friday media conference call. “Our ability to move more quickly is based upon getting vaccines from the federal government who owns those vaccines.”

Evers said governors were assured on a conference call with the vice president this week, that the feds would be releasing remaining doses.

“And that would’ve been good news. We would have more vaccines to distribute, we could get to 1B quicker. All the things that are necessitated in order to do a good job here. In any state, frankly,” Evers said, adding that media reports now indicate that “the cupboard’s bare in Washington, D.C.”

The Washington Post reports the Trump administration had already begun shipping out what was available beginning at the end of December, taking second doses directly off the manufacturing line.

Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature have been critical of the Evers’ administration coronavirus vaccination efforts.