Evers says Republicans opposed administrative rule to implement mask orders

Republicans in the state legislature have said that Governor Tony Evers has been unwilling to work with them on any sort of legislation requiring the wearing of masks.

Evers said Friday that his administration was offered only limited options by lawmakers.

“The only alternative they ever gave us, was to put it in administrative rule and we tried to do that right from the beginning,” Evers said. “We were rebuffed by the Republican leadership of that committee. And that was that.”

The Assembly was poised to pass a resolution on Thursday, which would immediately end Evers’ emergency declaration and mask order. That was put on hold due to concerns it would jeopardize some $49 million in federal food stamp funding per month.

However Speaker Robin Vos indicated the Assembly will likely pass the resolution once he’s certain those concerns are addressed, probably next week.

Evers said he hopes that doesn’t happen. “It’s unbelievable to me that we can have the entire health world opposing them striking down this order,” Evers said. “And they ignore the science, they ignore the people that implement the science.”