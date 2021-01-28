Federal Eviction Moratorium extended to March 31

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a federal moratorium on evictions is being extended until the end of March.

Lara Sutherlin is Administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “It is available for eligible tenants. And to determine your eligibility you need to fill out a declaration. And a copy of that declaration is at our website. So we encourage people to go there, download it in case you find yourself in a position to where you’re not able to pay rent, just to you know what you need to show to prevent eviction.”

More information on the moratorium can be found on DATCP’s website.

“We encourage tenants to keep a copy of this, keep a copy of all the documentation that they have with their landlord, the communication, particularly if it’s contentious and you think it may end up in a court of law that you have your documents in place to show that in fact you think you’re eligible for that,” Sutherlin said.