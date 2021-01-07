Fox Sports Wisconsin to carry 12 more Wisconsin men’s hockey games

After over five weeks off, the No. 12/14 Wisconsin men’s hockey team is set to return to the ice this weekend in a Border Battle clash against No. 1 Minnesota as the second half of the season gets underway.
Like the first half of the season, all of UW’s home contests will air live on television from LaBahn Arena.
Fox Sports Wisconsin or Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS is scheduled to air all 10 Badger home games. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS will also carry the Badgers games at Minnesota on Feb. 5-6.
This weekend’s games with the Gophers are set to air at 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Fox Sports Wisconsin TV schedule
Saturday, Jan. 9 Minnesota 4 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin
Sunday, Jan. 10 Minnesota 4 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin
Friday, Jan. 15 Arizona State 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS
Saturday, Jan. 16 Arizona State 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin
Friday, Jan. 29 Michigan St. 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS
Saturday, Jan. 30 Michigan St. 3 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin
Friday, Feb. 5 at Minnesota 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS
Saturday, Feb. 6 at Minnesota 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS
Friday, Feb. 19 Notre Dame 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS
Saturday, Feb. 20 Notre Dame 4 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin
Friday, Feb. 26 Ohio State 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin
Saturday, Feb. 27 Ohio State TBA Fox Sports Wisconsin