Fox Sports Wisconsin to carry 12 more Wisconsin men’s hockey games

After over five weeks off, the No. 12/14 Wisconsin men’s hockey team is set to return to the ice this weekend in a Border Battle clash against No. 1 Minnesota as the second half of the season gets underway.

Like the first half of the season, all of UW’s home contests will air live on television from LaBahn Arena.

Fox Sports Wisconsin or Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS is scheduled to air all 10 Badger home games. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS will also carry the Badgers games at Minnesota on Feb. 5-6.

This weekend’s games with the Gophers are set to air at 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Fox Sports Wisconsin TV schedule

Saturday, Jan. 9 Minnesota 4 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin

Sunday, Jan. 10 Minnesota 4 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin

Friday, Jan. 15 Arizona State 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS

Saturday, Jan. 16 Arizona State 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin

Friday, Jan. 29 Michigan St. 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS

Saturday, Jan. 30 Michigan St. 3 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin

Friday, Feb. 5 at Minnesota 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS

Saturday, Feb. 6 at Minnesota 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS

Friday, Feb. 19 Notre Dame 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin PLUS

Saturday, Feb. 20 Notre Dame 4 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin

Friday, Feb. 26 Ohio State 7 p.m. Fox Sports Wisconsin

Saturday, Feb. 27 Ohio State TBA Fox Sports Wisconsin