Garcia leads Marquette past Providence

Freshman Dawson Garcia scored a career high 20 points to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 79-69 win over the Providence Friars in Big East action Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Senior guard Koby McEwen added 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Jamal Cain had 12 points, Justin Lewis scored 11 and D.J. Carton had 10 to finish in double figures as well.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 34-18 lead in the first half and held the Friars to 33% first half shooting to lead by nine at the break.

Providence closed the gap in the second half but Marquette led wire-to-wire for the win.

Nate Watson led Providence (7-6, 3-4 Big East) with 18 points, but the Friars lost their third straight.

The Golden Eagles (7-6, 3-4 Big East) will hit the road, at St. John’s on Saturday. Providence returns home to host Georgetown.