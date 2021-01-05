Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 43 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Fiserv Forum. With the win, the Bucks (4-3) moved above .500 for the first time this season.

Antetokounmpo had 30 points by halftime and made 17 of 24 from the field overall, while a pulling down nine rebounds.

After the Bucks hit at least 20 three-pointers in three of their first six games, they had plenty of room to operate inside, outscoring the Pistons 62-42 in the paint.

The Bucks have won eight straight regular season games against Detroit. The Pistons (1-6) played without two of it’s top scorers, Blake Griffin and Josh Jackson. They were led in scoring by guard Derrick Rose, who had 24 points.

Khris Middleton added 19 points for the Bucks, who had six players in double figures. Jrue Holiday added 15 points, D.J. Augustin had 11 and Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis had 10 each.

The Bucks played without backups Pat Connaughton and Sam Merrill.

The two teams play again Wednesday night in Milwaukee.