Giannis returns, Bucks beat Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks lineup after missing one game with a back injury and scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 121-99 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night in Orlando.

Antetokounmpo dealt with second half foul trouble, but the Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter without him to win their second straight overall and fifth straight non-playoff game against the Magic. The Bucks used a 37-12 run to close out the game.

Khris Middleton had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Bobby Portis came off the bench to score a season high 20 points (9 of 13 FG).

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Magic. Aaron Gordon added 21 points and eight assists in the loss.

The Bucks also got 14 points from Bryn Forbes, who hit three 3’s for the Bucks. Milwaukee finished the game shooting 50% from the field.

The Bucks are off on Tuesday and return to action Wednesday night in Detroit against the Pistons.