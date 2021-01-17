Golden Eagles hold off Red Storm

Koby McEwen made a layup with 27 seconds left and Theo John had a big block in the closing seconds to league the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 73-71 win over St. John’s in Big East action on Saturday.

After McEwen’s drive down the left side of the lane, John swatted Vince Cole’s drive. The Red Storm got the ball back but a desperation 3 at the buzzer was off the mark.

D.J. Carton had 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles (8-6, 4-4 Big East Conference). Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis added 13 points and freshman Dawson Garcia added 11 points.

Julian Champagnie had 20 points for the Red Storm (7-7, 2-6).

The Golden Eagles held off the Red Storm for their first win at Carnesecca since 2015-16.