GOP lawmakers call for Governor to reopen Capitol Building in Madison

Legislative Republicans want the governor to open up the State Capitol again.

Both the Assembly and the State Senate passed resolutions on Monday that call for the reopening of the Capitol Building.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority leader Devin LeMahieu say that the building should be open so that people can visit their lawmakers and so that lawmakers can do their jobs.

The building remains closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s unclear if the Governor or the Department of Administration who have control over the building will comply with the resolution or challenge it in court..