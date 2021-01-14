Governor Evers sets date for special session on unemployment system

A date has been set for a special session of the state Legislature to discuss the state’s unemployment program.

Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday setting that special session for January 19th.

Evers made the announcement about that session during his State of the State Address on Tuesday night. In it, he said that he understands that revamping the outdated and aging system will take years, and that’s why it’s got to be done as soon as possible.

It’s unclear if Republicans will take up the session, or just gavel out like they have with the last several special sessions.

There’s already pushback from some members of the Legislature. Senator Howard Marklein says the governor has, and has had for months, all the money and authority he needs to fix problems at the Department of Workforce Development.