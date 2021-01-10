Green Bay Phoenix win third straight, sweep Oakland

After dropping nine straight games to start the season, the Green Bay Phoenix have won three-straight, earning a two game sweep over Oakland in Green Bay over the weekend.

Amari Davis poured in 25 points for the Phoenix as they knocked off Oakland in the series finale on Saturday, 87-78. The Phoenix also got 37 points from their bench in the victory, handing coach Will Ryan his third victory in Green Bay.

Green Bay’s 87 points is its second-highest total of the season, only behind the 91-points they scored against Eastern Illinois in double overtime.

Green Bay is scheduled to head to Detroit for a two-game weekend series, Friday and Saturday at Calihan Hall.