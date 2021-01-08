Hackett gets interview with Falcons (AUDIO)

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett interviewed virtually for the Atlanta Falcons vacant head-coaching job on Thursday.

Hackett overseas a Packers offense that ranked 3rd overall, tied for first in scoring, second in third-down efficiency and first in red-zone offense.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was excited for his offensive coordinator when speaking with reporters during a zoom call on Thursday.

“I think he’s earned it, LaFleur said. “I think he’d do a helluva job. Just everything that he’s added, the value that he’s brought here, it’s hard to quantify that. And he does a great job with our entire offense, a great job with leading our offensive staff and so I’m excited for him to get his opportunity.”

“I have a lot of confidence that there’s no doubt he’s fully capable of doing a great job and somebody would be lucky to have a guy like him.”

The Falcons are looking to hire both a head coach and a new general manager.

AUDIO: Matt LaFleur is excited for Nathaniel Hackett’s opportunity :18

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers said Hackett would be a good head coach :19

AUDIO: Nathaniel Hackett says he’s ready to be a head coach :22