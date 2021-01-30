Hockey Badgers shutout Spartans

The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team (10-7-0, 8-5-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) put together its best performance of the season, blanking the Michigan State Spartans (6-9-2, 5-9-1-2-1-0) 6-0 on Friday night at LaBahn Arena.

Wisconsin’s leading scorer Cole Caufield put the Badgers on the board with a power-play goal just 54 seconds into the game. Brock Caufield put the Badgers up 2-0 with his seventh goal of the season while Dylan Holloway added a goal to close out the first period scoring, giving the Badgers a 3-0 lead.

The Badgers defense held the Spartans to just three shots on goal in the second period and scored twice on goals from Cole Caufield and a power play tally from Roam Ahcan.

Holloway added his second goal of the game at 8:45 of the third period to close out the scoring.

Cole Caufield and Holloway both tallied two goals. Caufield added an assist, extending his point scoring streak to nine games. Holloway also added a pair of assists and now has three goals and seven points in the last two games.

Senior goaltender Robbie Beydoun got the start in goal and stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.

The Badgers outshot the Spartans 50-19 for the game.

The Badgers will shoot for the sweep on Saturday afternoon with a 3 p.m. faceoff at LaBahn Arena.