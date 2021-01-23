IRS Free File system now open for 2020 tax returns

People can now start filing their taxes through the IRS Free File Program.

Spokesman Christopher Miller says that most people will qualify for using one of the multiple different programs on the market.

“For anyone who makes $72,000 or less they will find at least one free file product that matches their needs and usually more.”

Tax season hasn’t officially started, but preparers will keep those completed returns ready for when the IRS is ready to start taking files in February. Miller says getting your tax information to the IRS is important, even if you don’t expect to pay any taxes for last year.

“Anyone who didn’t get that first or second economic impact payment, often called stimulus, will need to file a tax return for 2020 to get that amount.”)

You can find a list of Free File programs online at https://www.irs.gov/.