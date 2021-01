A judge has increased restrictions on the bond of accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse.

Photos posted to social media earlier this month showed Rittenhouse drinking at a bar in Kenosha and flashing white supremacist signs.

Rittenhouse is now barred from drinking alcohol or from associating with anyone from known hate groups. He is also forbidden from possessing any weapons.

Rittenhouse’s attorney did not contest the change in bond. He remains free on a 2 million dollar bond.