Kenosha Co. D.A. won’t file charges in Jacob Blake shooting

Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey will face no criminal charges for the August shooting of Jacob Blake.

“It is my decision now, that I announce here before you, that no Kenosha police officer will be charged with any offense, based on the facts and the laws,” Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely said Tuesday.

Gravely also said Blake will not be charged in connection with allegations of resisting and officer. Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed.

Graveley, in deciding not to charge Sheskey or two other officers at the scene, said he would have to “disprove the clear expression of these officers that they had to fire a weapon to defend themselves.” He said he did not believe he “would be able to prove that the privilege of self-defense is not available.” He said it was shown that Blake had a knife in his possession.

Benjamin Crump, and attorney for the Blake family said in statement “We will continue to press forward with our own investigation and fight for systemic change in policing and transparency at all levels.”

A federal civil rights investigation is ongoing, according to a statement Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.