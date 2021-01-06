Marquette blows 18-point second half lead, falls to UConn

Marquette came from behind to beat Georgetown over the weekend. Tuesday night, the Golden Eagles coughed up an 18-point second half lead and fell to Connecticut 65-54 at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette opened the second half on a 12-2 run for its largest lead of the game, 43-25. That’s when the Huskies Tyler Polley took over, scoring all 23 of his points in the second half to lead the comeback. Polley hit five 3-pointers in the comeback after going 0 for 3 from the field in the first half. UConn outscored Marquette 40-11 in the final 15 minutes.

Dawson Garcia had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marquette (6-6, 2-4 Big East), which dropped back to .500 overall.

Isaiah Whaley added 15 points and 13 rebounds for UConn (5-1, 2-1), which has won five of their last six games. This is the first season back in the Big East for the Huskies in seven years. Their only loss came in overtime to Creighton.

Marquette wore black uniforms in support of Jacob Blake, his family and the Kenosha County community. Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer on August 23. The Kenosha County district attorney’s office announced earlier in the day that it would not seek charges against the police officer involved in the shooting.

Marquette’s game at Villanova on Friday has been postponed, due to positive COVID cases in the Wildcats program. The Golden Eagles return to action against Providence on Jan. 12 at Fiserv Forum.