Marquette Rebounds From 16 Point Deficit At Halftime To Win

Jamal Cain poured in a career-high 25 points to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 64-60 come-from-behind win over the Georgetown Hoyas in Big East Conference action on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The Golden Eagles (6-5, 2-3 Big East) ended the game on a 22-6 run to beat the Hoyas (3-6, 1-4). Marquette trailed by 16 points at halftime.

Dawson Garcia had nine points and 13 rebounds and Justin Lewis added 10 points.

Jahvon Blair had 20 points to lead the Hoyas who dropped their third straight game.

Marquette ended a three game losing streak and will host UConn on Tuesday.