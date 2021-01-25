Monday is first day for 65 and older vaccination eligibility

Starting Monday, Wisconsin residents age 65 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk cautioned last week that doesn’t mean everyone in that age group will be able to get vaccinated right away.

“There are approximately 700-thousand Wisconsinites over the age of 65,” she said. “Let’s remember our state currently only receives 70-thousand first doses of vaccine per week.”

That means it will take some to vaccinate everyone in that age group who wants to receive the vaccine. Eligible residents may schedule appointments through their health care provider, pharmacies and local health departments.