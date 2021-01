Wells downstream from the La Crosse airport are now showing PFAS contamination.

Those wells are on Paris Island, which sits downstream from La Crosse Regional.

All but one out of 100 wells tested showed some levels of contamination, while 40 wells have levels above DNR safety standards. One well was over 160 times higher.

The DNR is continuing to test to see how far the contamination has spread since it was first detected in 2016.