No. 2 Badgers blank top-ranked Gophers in women’s hockey

The second-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team earned a statement win on Friday afternoon, blanking the top-ranked Minnesota Gophers 5-0 at LaBahn Arena.

Sophie Shirley, Dara Greig, Britta Curl, Daryl Watts and Makenna Webster each scored for the Badgers (5-2-0), snapping the Golden Gophers’ (8-2-0) seven-game winning streak.

Wisconsin scored twice in the opening period on goals from Shirley and Greig.

Curl and Watts added goals in the second period to make it 4-0 after two periods.

Webster completed the scoring one-minute into the third period as the Badgers outshot the Gophers 34-30.

The Badgers wrap up their series with Minnesota on Saturday with a 2:07 p.m. faceoff against the Gophers and can be seen live on Fox Sports Wisconsin.