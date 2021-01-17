No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey sweep’s No. 1 Minnesota

The second-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team completed a statement sweep of No. 1 Minnesota with a 6-3 win on Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

For the second-straight season, the Badgers (6-2-0, 6-2-0-1 WCHA) earned a series sweep over the golden Gophers (8-2-0, 8-3-0-0 WCHA) in Madison. Wisconsin improved to 8-3-1 against the Gophers in the last 12 meetings between the two rivals.

Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts each scored two goals for UW, while Lacey Eden and Britta Curl also found the back of the net for the Badgers.

The Badgers scored 11 goals against Minnesota this weekend, marking the most scored in the series by UW in school history. The previous best was 10 goals, which the Badgers tallied against the Gophers back on Nov. 5-6, 2010.

The Badgers head to St. Cloud State on January 22 and 23. Friday puck drop is set for 3 p.m. and Saturday will start at 2 p.m.