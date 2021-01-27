Notre Dame to host 2021 Big Ten Hockey Tournament

Notre Dame will host the 2021 Big Ten Hockey Tournament March 18th through the 20th at Compton Family Ice Arena in Notre Dame, Indiana.

The tournament is returning to the one-weekend, single-elimination format used during the first four years of Big Ten hockey.

The tournament will consist of six games, with three on Thursday, March 18, two games on Friday, March 19 and the championship game on Saturday, March 20.

Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Wisconsin coach Tony Granato reacted to the news of the Big Ten announcement.

AUDIO: Tony Granato says the Badgers have to keep growing before the playoffs begin :15

AUDIO: Badger coach Tony Granato asked if he is good with the tournament in South Bend :10

AUDIO: Tony Granato says it makes sense to hold the conference tournament in South Bend :13