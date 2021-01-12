Packers add Veldheer for second straight season

With David Bakhtiari out with a season ending ACL injury and Rick Wagner’s knee issues, the Green Bay Packers added some insurance for the playoffs by bringing back tackle Jared Veldheer for a second straight postseason.

The Packers signed Veldheer off of the Indianapolis practice squad, after he started at left tackle in last week’s Colt’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Prior to last week’s playoff game, Veldheer hadn’t played a game all season. His last action came with the Packers in a playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers had Monday off and return to the practice field on Tuesday, as they get ready for Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.