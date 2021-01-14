Packers hoping COVID-19 stops with Veldheer as playoff game approaches

The Green Bay Packers placed offensive tackle Jared Veldheer on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive just two days after his arrival from Indianapolis. Now the Packers are hoping the buck stops with Veldheer as they get ready for their NFC Divisional playoff opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

A good sign that the Packers may not be further affected by Veldheer’s positive test is the fact that standard contact tracing didn’t deem any other players as close contacts.

Now, as the Packers continue preparing for Saturday’s game against the Rams, they’re crossing their fingers that no additional positive tests surface in daily testing.

Veldheer was signed off the Colts practice squad at the very least, to provide depth at the tackle position during Green Bay’s playoff run. He started Saturday’s game between the Colts and Bills at left tackle and helped the Packers during last year’s playoff run by playing in their divisional playoff win over Seattle. Now, he’ll have to miss this week’s game.

Veldheer practiced with the Packers on Tuesday before his positive test was revealed on Wednesday morning.