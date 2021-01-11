Packers host the Rams on Saturday at Lambeau Field

With the Los Angeles Rams beating Seattle on Saturday and the Chicago Bears falling at New Orleans on Sunday, it’ll be the Rams facing the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoff round at Lambeau Field.

The NFL has slotted those two teams into the first game of the weekend, at 3:35 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 16) at Lambeau Field.

The Packers had the weekend off after earning the top seed in the NFC with a 13-3 finish to the regular season.

The Rams (11-6) knocked off the Seattle Seahawks 30-20 on Saturday in Seattle. Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown and Darious Williams returned a Russell Wilson interception 42 yards for a touchdown, ending the Seahawks (12-5) season.

Los Angeles has the best scoring defense in the NFL, allowing just 18.5 points per game. Matt LaFleur’s Packers rank number one in scoring offense at 31.8 ppg.

Divisional Playoff Schedule

Saturday, January 16

LA Rams (11-6) at Green Bay Packers (13-3) 3:35 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens (11-5) or Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (14-3) 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, January 17

Cleveland Browns or Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) at New Orleans Saints (13-4) (Fox)