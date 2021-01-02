Packers look to win a title without David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers have shuffled the deck on their offensive line all season long. They’ll have to do it again on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, as well as the playoffs and even well into next season too after losing left tackle David Bakhtiari with a torn ACL.

The first team All-Pro tackle suffered the injury in practice on Thursday and comes just six weeks after Bakhtiari signed a contract extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the history of the game.

The Packers are expected to move Billy Turner to left tackle and Elgton Jenkins to right tackle, if Rick Wagner isn’t ready to return. If Wagner can play, then Elgton Jenkins would likely remain at left guard and Lucas Patrick at right guard. If Wagner isn’t ready, then rookie Jon Runyan and Lucas Patrick would likely man the guard positions.

If the Packers beat the Bears on Sunday, they’ll secure the top overall seed in the NFC playoffs which will include a first round bye. That will give the Packers more time to prepare their offensive line for a Super Bowl run.