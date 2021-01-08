Packers to welcome fans to Lambeau Field for Divisional Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers‘ announced Thursday that next week’s divisional playoff game will include 6,000 Season Ticket Holders in addition to invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

Season Ticket Holders who opted in this summer for the chance to purchase tickets will receive on-sale information in the coming week via email and tickets will go on sale online through Ticketmaster only on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium.

The Packers also say tickets will not be able to be resold or transferred and all tickets will be mobile. The Season Ticket Holders who purchase the tickets are responsible for coordinating all attendees within their pod, since entry to the game will be via a mobile ticket scan on the purchaser’s mobile device.

“Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we’ve had over the past four games. We’re looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’ve seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans.”