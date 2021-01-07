Panthers to face IUPUI this weekend

The UW-Milwaukee Panthers games against Detroit Mercy this weekend at the Klotsche Center have been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Titans program.

This time, the Horizon League has found a replacement for the Panthers.

IUPUI’s games against Robert Morris were also cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Colonials program, so the Jaguars will make the trip to Milwaukee for 11 a.m. tips on Friday and Saturday.

The two teams are also scheduled to meet in Indianapolis on Jan. 29-30.