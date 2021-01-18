Record COVID-19 deaths over weekend as 7 day average and hospitalizations continue to decline

A record number of COVID-19 related deaths were reported over the weekend in Wisconsin.

The 128 deaths reported by the state Department of Health Services on Saturday exceeded the 120 deaths reported on December 22. There was just one additional death reported on Sunday for a total of 5,451 since the start of the pandemic.

DHS reported 3, 543 positive confirmed cases over the weekend on 13,640 tests. The key seven-day positive percentage is now at 8 percent, down from 11 percent at the beginning of the month.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Wisconsin continues to decrease. The Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard showed 853 hospitalized patients as of Sunday, a number last seen on October 6, and down from a mid-November high of 2,277. The number of ICU patients was 207.

Hospitals are reportedly at 83 percent capacity, according to the Department of Health Services. Since the start of the pandemic, 4.4 percent of 512,764 people confirmed positive for COVID-10 have required hospitalization.