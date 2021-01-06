Gallagher blames President Trump and Republicans for violence at US Capitol

Congressman Mike Gallagher says that Wednesday’s riots and violence at the US Capitol was an unavoidable outcome of the rhetoric from far right Republicans and President Donald Trump.

The Green Bay Republican said Republicans in the House and Senate and the President are the root cause of the violence.

We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realdonaldtrump, you need to call this off. pic.twitter.com/0QGx2PlXFY — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) January 6, 2021

“This is the cost of this effort. This is the cost of countenancing an effort by Congress to overturn the election and telling thousands of people that there was a legitimate shot of overturning the election today.”

Gallagher called on the President to call off the protestors in order to protect the integrity of the United States.

“We have got to stop this. Mr. President you have got to stop this. You are the only person who can call this off.”

Gallagher, who represents the 8th Congressional District in northeast Wisconsin, says that efforts by Republicans, who knew that their challenges to the Electoral College were bound to fail, emboldened the protestors and led to the evacuation of the Capitol and the delay of the certification.