Rep. Gallagher heading to inauguration, despite threats

The presidential inauguration is now just about a day away, but concerns over protests and potential violence remain high with the events of January 6th still fresh in mind.

Congressman Mike Gallagher plans to attend, but says he will have his guard up.

“I know the same is true of federal law enforcement and local law enforcement, and I would assume the same is true for law enforcement professionals in Madison. So yeah, I do have concerns.”

He also says what happened on January 6th on Capitol Hill was disappointing.

“At the end of the day, the peaceful transfer of power is one of many things that makes America so special and remarkable. We can’t take it for granted.”

Gallagher says the intense National Guard presence and proactive defense strategy in Washington gives him some confidence. But he adds that it’s important for lawmakers to ask what they can do to reach across the aisle and slow the escalating cycle of hateful rhetoric.

WTAQ