Rep. Pocan says Biden Administration starting off quickly to combat COVID-19

President Biden has come out of the gate on his presidency with a flurry of executive orders to combat COVID-19.

Congressman Mark Pocan says the Biden Administration has had to ramp up the efforts on the coronavirus because of a lack of action under Donald Trump.

“Not only has there not been a national plan to do vaccine distribution, we don’t even know how many vaccines we had. They had nothing in Surplus. The Trump Administration was completely MIA on a vaccine plan.”

Over the past week, the White House has signed orders to mandate mask wearing in federal buildings, to activate the Defense Production Act and to increase food assistance payments to families.

Pocan says a number of those order directly address issues that the Trump Administration changed.

“Mobilizing around COVID-19, rejoining the World Health Organization, addressing COVID-19 and domestic and international travel, expanding access improving our care for therapies.”

Under the orders, families will be getting more money for food assistance, government workers will have options for union bargaining, and unemployment benefits have been expanded.