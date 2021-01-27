Reports: Shawn Mennenga fired as Packers Special Teams Coordinator

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spent the day meeting with his coordinators and word out of 1265 Lombardi is that Shawn Mennenga will not be back for the 2021 season.

The Packers struggled on special teams all season. They ranked 29th out of the NFL’s 32 teams in Rick Gosselin’s 2020 NFL Special Teams rankings.

The Packers allowed a league-worst 17.1 yards per punt return and they were dead last in average yards (18.9) per kick return.

Mennenga joined the Packers in 2019, along with head coach Matt LaFleur. He was previously the special teams coordinator at Vanderbilt and was an assistant special teams coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2011-2017.