Six Packers named All-Pro

Six Green Bay Packers players were named to the Associated Press All-Pro team on Friday, including QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, T David Bakhtiari and C Corey Linsley named to the first team.

Linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander were also named second team All-Pro.

The four first-team selections are the most the Packers have had since 1967, which is the last year the Packers had two offensive linemen make the first team (Forrest Gregg and Kerry Kramer).

It’s the fourth All-Pro selection for Rodger, who was previously voted first-team All-Pro in 2011, 2012 and 2014. He started all 16 games and completed 372 of 526 passes (70.7%) for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns with only five interceptions. His 121.5 passer rating is the second-best single-season mark in NFL history behind only his own 122.5 rating in 2011.

Bakhtiari received 26 first-place votes to lead all offensive linemen and is the second time he’s been named first-team All-Pro over the past three seasons and fifth consecutive year the Packers’ left tackle has received All-Pro recognition, the longest active streak among NFL tackles.

Adams received 49 first-place votes. He’s the first Packers receiver to get All-Pro recognition since Antonio Freeman in 1998. This past season he broke Sterling Sharpe’s single-season franchise record for receptions with 115 and tied Sharpe for the team’s single-season TD receptions mark of 18. Adams is the first player in NFL history to register 100-plus receptions and 18-plus receiving TD’s in a season.

Linsley was named All-Pro for the very first time. His 18 first-place votes were 10 more than second-team center Ryan Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts. Linsley started all 13 games he played in, helping the Packers tie for second in the NFL in sacks allowed (21), the fourth fewest by the Packers in a 16-game season.

Smith started all 16 games and tied for fourth in the NFL with 12 1/2 sacks and third with a career-best four forced fumbles (most by a Packers defender since LB Julius Peppers posted four in 2014).

Alexander is the first Packers defensive back to receive All-Pro recognition since Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The third-year corner started all 15 games he appeared in and led the team with 13 passes defensed. He also earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season.

Left guard Elgton Jenkins, safety Adrian Amos and kicker Mason Crosby also received All-Pro votes.