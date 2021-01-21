State could reach 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths for January

Wisconsin could be on a path to 1,000 coronavirus related deaths this month, even as confirmed cases decline.

The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday announced 50 more deaths due to COVID-19. That brings the statewide toll to 5,562, and 703 such deaths since the first of the year, with a seven day average of 45 daily deaths.

while the positive rate for all tests fell from 7.4 to 7.2 percent, the lowest since the state has begun regularly reporting that rate several months ago.

And while case activity remains very high or critically high in all but six of the state’s 72 counties, the 7-day average of new cases Wednesday, 1,807, was the lowest in four months.

