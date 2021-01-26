State records fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday

For the first time since the Holidays, Wisconsin reported fewer than a thousand new COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 984 positive tests Monday, on a relatively small number of tests, just over 5100. The seven day average of new cases per day was at 1,682.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update. Protect yourself and your community and #StopTheSpread. Stay home if you can. If you can’t, practice physical distancing, #MaskUpWisconsin, and use our Decision Tool to make safe choices: https://t.co/4JQGip7yuw pic.twitter.com/NXoovUFan0 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 25, 2021

DHS also reported eight COVID deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,699. Both the number of hospitalized patients and the number in ICUs increased slightly, to 772 and 175 respectively, although both numbers have been trending steadily downward since earlier this month.