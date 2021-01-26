Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Health / Medicine / State records fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday

State records fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday

By

For the first time since the Holidays, Wisconsin reported fewer than a thousand new COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 984 positive tests Monday, on a relatively small number of tests, just over 5100. The seven day average of new cases per day was at 1,682.

DHS also reported eight COVID deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,699. Both the number of hospitalized patients and the number in ICUs increased slightly, to 772 and 175 respectively, although both numbers have been trending steadily downward since earlier this month.