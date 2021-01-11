State Senate moving quickly on COVID-19 package

The Wisconsin state Senate is poised to amend a coronavirus relief package passed by the state Assembly last week.

On WISN‘s “UpFront” Sunday, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said the goal is to get something Governor Tony Evers will support.

“What we’re looking to do in the Senate is find a bill — and this was our goal all along — was to find a bill that the governor will get that bill done for the state of Wisconsin.,” LeMahieu said.

A Senate committee scheduled a hearing Monday, with the goal of amending the Senate bill before the full Senate takes it up on Tuesday.