State Senate working on Capitol security bill amid threats

At the Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, state Senator Roger Roth (R-Appleton) said he’s preparing a bill to address security for the building.

“We are actually working on a bill on state Capitol security that we look forward to bringing before this body here in the not too distant future . . . and you can expect that shortly.”

Roth’s comments came after Senate Republicans blocked as not relevant to the state Senate, a resolution offered by Senator Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire), that would have acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory and condemned last week’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The security of the Senate is critical for completing our work on COVID-19 legislation. We must take a stand against threats to our democracy. That’s why I introduced this Senate Resolution today. https://t.co/q8cRcNFCtb — Senator Jeff Smith (@sensmithwi) January 12, 2021

The debate took place just a day after windows at the state Capitol were boarded up in response to an FBI memo, warning of armed far-right extremist groups planning to march on state capitals this weekend.