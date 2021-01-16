State will launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams next week

The state Department of Health Services plans to launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams, starting next week.

The Mobile Vaccination Program is to roll out on Tuesday, with nine teams, and will expand in later phases of vaccine deployment. The goal is to accelerate deployment of COVID-19 vaccinations across Wisconsin.

The teams will be staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard and volunteer nursing and pharmacy students from the University of Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers on Friday also said he’ll issue a new public health emergency and 60-day mask mandate extension. That order requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public.

As of Friday, nearly 31,000 Wisconsin residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said just over 213,000 vaccine have been administered thus far.

“That incudes 30,780 second doses, which means 30,780 of our health care workers or nursing home residents in Phase 1A have completed their vaccine series.”

Willems Van Dijk said most of those second doses were administered this week.

DHS reported 2,268 new positive COVID-19 tests as of Friday, for a seven day positive test rate of 25.9 percent. There were 32 additional deaths for a total of 5,322.