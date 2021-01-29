Wisconsin Radio Network

Thursday COVID-19 numbers show generally positive trends in Wisconsin

Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin generally showed a positive trend. The Department of Health Services reported 24 deaths, bringing the toll to 5,811, with a seven day average of 29 deaths per day.

DHS also reported that none of the state’s 72 counties showing critically high disease activity levels.

There were 1,802 positive results on just over 8,000 new tests, for a positive test rate of about 22.6 percent. The seven-day average of new cases per day fell to 1,464.

And the 714 hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported by the Wisconsin Hospital Association is the lowest since early October.