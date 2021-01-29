Thursday COVID-19 numbers show generally positive trends in Wisconsin

Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin generally showed a positive trend. The Department of Health Services reported 24 deaths, bringing the toll to 5,811, with a seven day average of 29 deaths per day.

DHS also reported that none of the state’s 72 counties showing critically high disease activity levels.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update with 1,802 cases reported since yesterday and 24 lives lost. The 7-day average is 29 deaths per day – still too high. Our thoughts are with all who have lost loved ones. pic.twitter.com/f6HcQKkwBo — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 28, 2021

There were 1,802 positive results on just over 8,000 new tests, for a positive test rate of about 22.6 percent. The seven-day average of new cases per day fell to 1,464.

And the 714 hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported by the Wisconsin Hospital Association is the lowest since early October.