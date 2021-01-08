Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers include 40 additional deaths

There were 40 more COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday in Wisconsin. Just a day after surpassing 5,000, the state’s coronavirus deaths now total 5,079.

Your #COVID19_WI update w/3,791 confirmed cases, 40 deaths & 99 hospitalizations reported since yesterday. Most of the state has seen no change in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the past 2 weeks, w/the 7-day average at 1,063. See trends: https://t.co/bttprXAVBL pic.twitter.com/OX6KzF7r7P — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 7, 2021

The Department of Health Services reported 3,791 positive results, with more than 10,000 tests for the first time in about two weeks. The seven-day positive rate for all people tested dropped slightly to 31.9 percent, but the number of active cases increased to nearly 29,000.

After increasing steadily since last Friday, the number of hospitalized patients decreased to 1,077, including 244 in ICUs.