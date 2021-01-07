Tiffany and Fitzgerald object to certifying election results

Hours after a Trump mob takeover of the Capitol, two Wisconsin House Republicans voted to overturn results of the presidential election.

Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany voted to object to the Electoral College results. Fitzgerald had not said how he was going to vote before the chaos and delayed vote. In all, just over 120 House Republicans voted to object.

Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson claims to still have questions and concerns about the November election.

Despite those doubts, Johnson did not vote to object to November’s election results on Wednesday night. Johnson has been one of the most vocal critics of the 2020 election, and one of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, but said he was not going to challenge the results because of Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson says states need to answer the questions about their elections, or they risk angering people again in two years.