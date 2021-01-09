Top ranked Badger women edge Ohio State in series opener

The top-ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team scored a pair of third period goals to knock off number-4 Ohio State, 2-1, on Friday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

Senior Daryl Watts and junior Nicole LaMantia scored at 9:29 and 13:39 in the final period to give the Badgers (4-1-0 4-1-0-0 WCHA) their first home win of the season.

Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard in the first period. Ohio State (4-3-0, 4-3-0-0 WCHA) finally found the net in the second period on a Paetyn Levis tally.

Wisconsin’s Kennedy Blair, the reigning WCHA Goaltender of the Week, stopped 28 of the 29 shots she faced to earn her fourth win as a Badger.

UW remains perfect on the penalty kill this year, killing all 11 of its penalties.

The Badgers wrap up the series with Ohio State on Saturday with a none game at LaBahn Arena.