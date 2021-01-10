Top-Ranked Badger women split with #4 Ohio State

After earning a victory in the series opener on Friday, the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team fell to #4 Ohio State 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to split their two-game series with the Buckeyes at LaBahn Arena.

Senior Daryl Watts scored the lone Badger goal in the third period to tie the score 1-1 and eventually send the teams to overtime.

Ohio State scored halfway through the 3-on-3 overtime thanks to a goal from Liz Schepers to take two of a possible three points in the WCHA standings.

Kennedy Blair made a UW-career high 37 saves during the overtime contest.

With the win on Friday, the Badgers took the season series with the Buckeyes, earning seven of a possible 12-points.

Wisconsin wraps up its homestand with a Border Battle against No. 2 Minnesota next weekend. Puck drop on both Jan. 15 and 16 is set for 2 p.m. and the games can be seen live on Big Ten Plus.